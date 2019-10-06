Nbw Capital Has Lowered By $1.55 Million Its Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holding; Last Week Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Aston Martin Lagonda (LON:AML), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aston Martin Lagonda has GBX 1500 highest and GBX 529 lowest target. GBX 872.80’s average target is 80.07% above currents GBX 484.7 stock price. Aston Martin Lagonda had 11 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 16 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 8. The stock of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Goldman Sachs. HSBC maintained Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) rating on Monday, September 9. HSBC has “Hold” rating and GBX 533 target. See Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.98% or GBX 4.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 484.7. About 821,130 shares traded or 5.57% up from the average. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, makes, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.11 billion GBP. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

More important recent Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Need To Know: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance" on July 16, 2019

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $38.88M for 24.50 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EnLink Midstream has $13 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.75’s average target is 49.87% above currents $7.84 stock price. EnLink Midstream had 10 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Mitsubishi UFJ. UBS maintained EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 15.