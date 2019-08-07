Nbw Capital Has Lifted Keycorp (KEY) Holding; As Skyline Champion (SKY) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Newtyn Management Raised Holding

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 338.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 463,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, up from 136,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 370,527 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500.

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 63.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 80,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 207,596 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 127,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 8.46M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,000 were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Lc. G2 Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Com owns 111,417 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Monarch Prns Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 512,425 shares. 1.92 million were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. 42,932 are owned by Susquehanna Group Inc Llp. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 39,673 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Venator Limited accumulated 213,809 shares. Barclays Plc reported 22,254 shares. Brant Point Investment holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 39,886 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Commerce Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). California-based Osterweis Mngmt has invested 0.37% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 11,216 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 352,761 shares in its portfolio.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 124,001 shares to 25,999 shares, valued at $592,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 494,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $228.80 million activity. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold $96.76M worth of stock. 4.31 million shares were sold by CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS L P, worth $87.18M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.05% or 132,911 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 13,211 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.04% or 467,530 shares. Alesco Advisors Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Prudential Public Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 590,534 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability Company accumulated 222,684 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Raymond James Na invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 15,739 shares stake. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 782,911 shares. Envestnet Asset invested 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Chevy Chase Holdg Inc stated it has 842,696 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Benjamin F Edwards Com reported 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).