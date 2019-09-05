Nbw Capital Has Lifted Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake; Edgepoint Investment Group Lifted Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding

Nbw Capital Llc increased Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) stake by 8.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nbw Capital Llc acquired 41,905 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Nbw Capital Llc holds 526,206 shares with $10.53 million value, up from 484,301 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc. now has $46.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 1.49 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 20/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Nears $6.5 Billion in Kickoffs, Completions, Wary of Trans Mountain Expansion, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 15.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc acquired 960,905 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 10.88%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 7.26M shares with $396.22 million value, up from 6.30M last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $9.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 73,283 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2300 highest and $20 lowest target. $21.67’s average target is 5.30% above currents $20.58 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Jefferies. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 30.

Nbw Capital Llc decreased Innovative Industrial Properti stake by 13,403 shares to 38,540 valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI) stake by 110,949 shares and now owns 816,082 shares. Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.