Nbw Capital Has Decreased Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Price Rose; Buckingham Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $678,800

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 4.70 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 1,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,746 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, down from 60,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 23/04/2018 – EU: Will Probe Whether Rivals May Be Harmed if Apple Discontinued Referrals to Them From Shazam App; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P. for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation to Join Forces

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7,716 shares to 148,962 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 39,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alley Llc owns 38,849 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Llc invested in 30,911 shares. Butensky Cohen Financial Security Inc holds 12,495 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 14.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability invested in 0.8% or 65,169 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,916 shares. Aimz Invest Advsr Limited Company reported 28,581 shares. Adage Prtn Gru Ltd Company reported 2.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Monroe Financial Bank Mi accumulated 10,998 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hillsdale Management reported 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beach Management Ltd Co has 1.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 338.51 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 1.21M shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

