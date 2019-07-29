Nbw Capital Has Cut Its Danaher (DHR) Stake by $845,328 as Stock Rose; Starboard Value LP Boosted Its Magellan Health (MGLN) Position

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17 million, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 88,179 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 6,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,280 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 77,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $143.06. About 227,532 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.04% or 29,920 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 9,393 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 37,821 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 8,900 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 6,029 were accumulated by Piedmont Invest Advsrs. The California-based First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.06% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 147,907 are held by Fmr Ltd Liability Company. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,635 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp invested in 0.01% or 2.55 million shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 77,825 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 325,661 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company owns 7,684 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is Magellan Health (MGLN) Down 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 22nd – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan up 4% as sale process advances – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Health-Insurance Stocks to Consider When the Fed Drops Rates – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Health (MGLN) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) by 10,190 shares to 104,449 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 39,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Semgroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG).

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE’s Turnaround – The Important Milestones To Monitor – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Danaher Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “General Electric Stock Investors Lament The Seemingly Never-Ending Debt – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Danaher Remains on Track in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Danaher readies IPO for dental products business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Savings Bank Usa has 5,743 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Ltd reported 910 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 4,676 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 9,130 are owned by Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated. Tortoise Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Newman Dignan And Sheerar stated it has 7,234 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 667,605 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mi reported 22,638 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 142,947 shares. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Lc has 0.03% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 24,797 shares. Northern reported 8.89M shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) accumulated 0.21% or 3,724 shares. Penobscot Invest holds 1.23% or 44,065 shares in its portfolio. Covington Mgmt accumulated 0.47% or 57,919 shares.