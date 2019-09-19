Nbw Capital Decreased Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake by $757,200; Hg Vora Capital Management Increases Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH)

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 37,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 488,346 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.20 million, down from 526,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 6.67M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.62M, up from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 1.70 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.49 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Btr Capital reported 229,049 shares. Greenleaf stated it has 10,578 shares. Trust Communication Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 39,466 shares. Victory Capital Incorporated owns 61,725 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sabal Tru holds 2.57% or 1.40 million shares. Illinois-based Cna Corporation has invested 2.17% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,600 shares. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx owns 56,908 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 2.72 million shares. Brinker Cap reported 0.06% stake. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc has invested 0.61% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 1.30M shares. Miles Inc has 81,533 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 39,100 are owned by Aurora Counsel. State Street Corp stated it has 9.48M shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 99,005 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Alps Advisors Inc reported 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Prelude Capital Ltd has invested 0.12% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Ajo Lp reported 1.71M shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As, Norway-based fund reported 108,464 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Mufg Americas stated it has 280 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 7,000 shares. Motco invested in 186 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Finance Group holds 0% or 20,083 shares in its portfolio. Md Sass Invsts Svcs invested 5.49% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 1.00M shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $69.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

