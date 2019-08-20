Nbw Capital Decreased Its Holding in The Ultimate Software Group I (ULTI) by $968,880 as Share Value Were Volatile; Bp Plc (BP) Market Value Declined While Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.64 Million

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in The Ultimate Software Group I (ULTI) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 2,936 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 17,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 20,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in The Ultimate Software Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Rev $276.8M; 05/04/2018 – Am Law 200 Firm Uses UltiPro to Underscore Commitment to Diversity; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Ultimate Software; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer | Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group : Mitch Dauerman to Step Down, Focus on Investor Relations, Strategic Initiatives

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 38,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 689,885 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.16M, up from 651,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.45. About 4.78M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 12/03/2018 – BP Whiting refinery restarts blending oil unit; 11/04/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA CLINICAL HOLD DID NOT AFFECT BP-004 REGISTRATIONAL TRIAL IN EUROPE, WHICH IS FULLY ENROLLED; 10/04/2018 – BP: OIL PLAYS IMPORTANT PART OF FUTURE IN MOST SCENARIOS; 22/05/2018 – BP said its venture capital arm was investing in Tel Aviv-based StoreDot as it looks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its operations; 18/04/2018 – India, UK govts invest in $711 mln Indian renewable energy fund; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES LNG SUPPLIES DOUBLING OVER NEXT 20 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Litasco director of trading departs as reshuffle continues; 17/04/2018 – AKER BP DRILLS DRY WELL IN NORWAY’S NORTH SEA; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Around 540 Upstream Jobs; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive – Lightsource BP to tap lenders for Kan. project

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bj’s Wholesale Club by 70,626 shares to 129,890 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) by 10,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 29,518 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.11% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Hightower Advsr Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,630 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.12% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Commerce Bancorp owns 640 shares. Inc holds 0.08% or 63,343 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% or 48,099 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 1,037 shares. Eaton Vance reported 11,809 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 2.60M shares or 0.1% of the stock. South Dakota Council stated it has 2,500 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 44,319 shares. Moreover, Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) has 0.03% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.06% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 42,860 shares to 766,436 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guardant Health Inc by 158,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,872 shares, and cut its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).