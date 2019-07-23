Nbw Capital Decreased Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $337,743 as Shares Rose; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shares Rose, Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $78.40 Million

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 697,433 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 1,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,746 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, down from 60,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $953.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $207.22. About 19.44 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc accumulated 11,470 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Macquarie Gp Limited stated it has 173,460 shares. Kensico Cap Corp reported 3.95 million shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 871 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors accumulated 16,564 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.08M shares. State Street accumulated 4.56M shares. 49,517 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 58,834 shares. The California-based Parnassus Invests Ca has invested 0.44% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Intll Group Inc reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Westpac Bk owns 15,314 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 25,519 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.44 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 80,591 shares to 207,596 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 52,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE).