Nbw Capital Cut Stake in Chegg (CHGG) as Stock Price Rose; Wendell David Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Mastercard (MA)

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 2,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 154,970 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, up from 152,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $7 during the last trading session, reaching $267.53. About 1.35 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 39.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 30,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 47,247 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 77,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.02% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 1.01M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 2.43M shares. Nottingham Advsrs Inc reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). American Gp Inc holds 0.31% or 350,708 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) invested 1.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gabelli Funds Ltd stated it has 1.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Weik Capital Mgmt has 1.48% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.54% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 192,698 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 1.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 30.86 million shares. Dubuque Savings Bank Communications invested in 4,131 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 917,319 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Csat Invest Advisory LP accumulated 2,203 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 261 shares. Fagan Associates holds 3.48% or 34,507 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md holds 0.4% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,125 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,499 shares or 0.6% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.31% or 882,701 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 15,000 shares stake. Daiwa Securities invested in 117,040 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 1,868 shares. Penn Cap Management Communications Inc owns 224,271 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Tenor Cap Mngmt Lp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 125,990 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 636,448 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg owns 19,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Co has 34,023 shares. J Goldman & LP owns 94,087 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Communication Mn has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 8,873 were accumulated by Ameritas Prns Incorporated. 3.58 million were reported by Fred Alger Mngmt.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Bankshares Corp. (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 36,627 shares to 97,211 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE).