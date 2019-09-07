Nbw Capital Continues to Hold Position in Semgroup (SEMG); Berkshire Hathaway Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 9.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 59.51M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 billion, up from 50.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Drug container firm Envirotainer up for sale; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 06/04/2018 – A trade war between the U.S. and China represents the greatest threat to the world economy, the chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International said on Friday; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT; 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Jessica Matthews to head JP Morgan Private Bank’s new offering

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corporation (SEMG) by 74.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 223,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 522,353 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 298,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $701.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 455,473 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Rev $661.6M; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup: Project Is Estimated to Cost Between $60M and $66M; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP COMPLETES SALE OF MEXICAN ASPHALT; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,298 shares to 11,368 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 6,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,280 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1.32M shares to 5.71M shares, valued at $1.98B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

