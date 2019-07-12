Nbw Capital Boosted Its Position in Kinder Morgan (KMI) as Market Valuation Rose; Wolverine Asset Management Has Raised Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stake by $596,727; Stock Rose

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 22,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 122,101 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 1.19M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 41,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 526,206 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53 million, up from 484,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 6.71M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS PROVINCE NOT DELAYING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – TRUDEAU: KINDER MORGAN TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – RICHARD D. KINDER WILL REMAIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND STEVEN J. KEAN WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 13/04/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS BELIEVES PROVINCE HAS JURISDICTION ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MATTER, ISSUE SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan reins in spending on Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project

