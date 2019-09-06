Nbt Bank N A Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $302,434 as Share Price Declined; Gruss & Co Lowered Its At&T (T) Position by $1.40 Million; Shares Rose

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 37,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 15.77M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin America; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 110,477 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 105,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $58.91. About 4.39M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,309 shares to 59,456 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,368 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5.73M shares. Fil Limited owns 3.90 million shares. Bell Savings Bank invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv owns 90,967 shares. London Co Of Virginia owns 3.84 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Morgan Stanley has 32.38 million shares. Haverford Co has invested 0.79% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jfs Wealth Ltd has 0.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,330 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 3.05 million shares. Pnc Serv Incorporated reported 8.56 million shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). C M Bidwell & Associates reported 0.49% stake. Wedgewood Partners Incorporated accumulated 0.07% or 17,250 shares. Amica Mutual Ins has 1.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 170,565 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palouse Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.5% or 207,630 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lucas Capital Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 65,057 shares. White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.62% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt owns 173,007 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 18,400 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 75,764 shares. The Vermont-based Clean Yield Grp has invested 0.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). L And S Advisors accumulated 17,137 shares. Moreover, Godsey & Gibb Assoc has 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Peddock Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,894 shares. Personal Advsr Corporation has invested 0.4% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Braun Stacey Assocs invested in 111,755 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Burns J W And Co accumulated 0.6% or 79,049 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt reported 1.25 million shares.