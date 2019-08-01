Nbt Bank N A Upped At&T (T) Stake; Curbstone Financial Management Lifted Its Tjx Cos (Tjx) (TJX) Holding by $1.64 Million

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 13,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 124,692 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 110,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 5.81M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$14.68 BLN; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (TJX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 30,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 63,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 32,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.82. About 361,983 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midcap Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY) by 1,779 shares to 23,144 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,315 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 310 shares to 2,786 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,534 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF).