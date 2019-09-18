Nbt Bank N A Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Position by $406,992 as Shares Rose; Jd Com (Call) (JD) Stock Declined While Maplelane Capital Has Boosted Its Holding

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 27.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 460,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.43M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 4.03M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 2,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 63,043 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.80M, down from 65,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.94. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Wait for the Next Dip Before Jumping in on JD Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 China Stocks Getting Slammed as Trump Wages Currency War – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JD hires new investment head – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RingCentral, Tapestry, JD.com, DaVita and Aercap highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “10 Emerging-Markets Stocks That Will Survive the Trade War – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 99,999 shares to 500,001 shares, valued at $69.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 211,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,639 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.70 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 46,569 shares. Estabrook Management invested in 0% or 26,616 shares. Light Street Cap has invested 3.52% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based Contour Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 7.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian Lp owns 4,829 shares. The Missouri-based Monetary Grp Inc has invested 1.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mcf Advisors Lc has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,125 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr accumulated 82 shares or 0% of the stock. Hm Payson & owns 258,529 shares. D L Carlson invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farmers Tru accumulated 0.3% or 7,736 shares. Autus Asset Lc holds 1.84% or 83,226 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Llc stated it has 88,918 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 2.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.65 million shares. Sterneck Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,724 shares.