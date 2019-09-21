Nbt Bank N A Stake in Tjx Cos (TJX) Has Lowered by $369,720; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Market Value Rose While Oakmont Lifted Position by $8.41 Million

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 7,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 68,881 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64 million, down from 75,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 8.73M shares traded or 43.09% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp bought 106,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 398,915 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89M, up from 292,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 3.83 million shares traded or 33.30% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kansas-based Kwmg has invested 0.67% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Blume Capital owns 700 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc reported 0.5% stake. Curbstone Management Corp holds 0.87% or 62,404 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 98,703 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 60,800 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ws Lllp has 1.3% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 174,000 are held by Neuberger Berman Group Llc. Bridgecreek Limited Liability Company holds 10,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Blair William & Com Il stated it has 187,802 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.67% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 6,006 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.1% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 484,000 shares.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Ross Stores Outperformed TJX Last Quarter – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS throws in the towel on bear TJX call – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Burlington Stores Stock Rockets 17% Higher After Earnings Beat – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $800.59 million for 20.76 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.