Nbt Bank N A Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) Has Lowered as Valuation Declined; As Neenah Paper (NP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Baskin Financial Services Decreased Its Holding by $393,920

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 8,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 24,315 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 32,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.85. About 964,963 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closing Date of Its Acquisition of Microsemi; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NP) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 6,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 93,269 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, down from 99,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Neenah Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 22,762 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – MCHP – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Microchip Technology (MCHP) a Suitable Value Pick Now? – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enhancing System Architecture Implementation for AI Applications, Microchip Delivers its Analog Embedded SuperFlash® Technology – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Midcap Dividend Etf (DON) by 49,002 shares to 141,317 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Mstar Glbl Upstrm N (GUNR) by 22,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fin stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 4,202 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Com reported 3,953 shares. Duncker Streett holds 1,506 shares. First Merchants Corporation holds 25,445 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Crossvault Capital Management Limited Com reported 0.57% stake. Johnson Counsel owns 3,519 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 7,006 shares. Metropolitan Life Com New York holds 0.1% or 48,784 shares. Lyrical Asset Ltd Partnership holds 4.44 million shares. Stifel invested in 0.06% or 258,720 shares. Pension Service holds 312,061 shares. Daiwa Securities Group stated it has 70,912 shares.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 85,664 shares to 97,913 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Connections Inc C$ by 3,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Management Lp has invested 0.01% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). The New York-based Bluemountain Limited Liability has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Blackrock has 2.45 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sit Investment Assoc owns 1,550 shares. Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Company has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 10,953 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 149 are held by Timber Creek Management Lc. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 3,774 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 43,292 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 49,875 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 5,415 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 0% or 811 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp holds 0.02% or 261,079 shares in its portfolio. Skyline Asset Lp holds 111,200 shares. 3,405 are owned by Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability.

More important recent Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Neenah, Inc.’s (NYSE:NP) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Income Investors Look At Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.