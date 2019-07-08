Nbt Bank N A Stake in Fiserv (FISV) Cut by $387,288; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Holding In Brooks Automation Com (BRKS) Was Has Upped

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 4,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801,000, down from 13,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $94.19. About 964,262 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc Com (BRKS) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 11,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 14,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.01. About 147,411 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 30.04% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 26/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Ser has invested 0.16% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The Nebraska-based Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated has invested 21.66% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cap holds 0.13% or 6.18 million shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Csat Investment Advisory L P, Michigan-based fund reported 103 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 726 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 47,857 shares. Washington, Rhode Island-based fund reported 7,163 shares. 10.98M were reported by Cap Invsts. Twin Tree Management LP invested in 0% or 8,763 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Nj has invested 0.29% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Oppenheimer & accumulated 9,841 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 71,423 are owned by Synovus Fin Corp. Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.15% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Massachusetts Fin Serv Company Ma stated it has 0.94% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72 million for 29.07 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Mstar Glbl Upstrm N (GUNR) by 22,868 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $43.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Emerging Markets (IEMG).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $998,714 activity. $331,732 worth of stock was sold by Tenney Maurice H. on Friday, February 15.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4,137 shares to 1,260 shares, valued at $108,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,440 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH).