Nbt Bank N A Stake In Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Was Boosted; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Lowered Its Position in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by $6.24 Million as Stock Value Rose

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, up from 62,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 28.60 million shares traded or 213.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 215,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 355,163 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34 million, down from 570,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 5.31M shares traded or 39.76% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should Netflix Investors Be Worried? – Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Lion King’ latest Disney box office smash – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Recent Run Is a Lesson for Long-Term Investors – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) Acquires 33% Equity Interest in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Shin Oak NGL Pipeline – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products explores sale of Texas oil terminal stake – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Products Partners: One Stock To Retire On – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in MLP Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners: Dividends And Growth Are Gushing Through These Pipes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

