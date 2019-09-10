Nbt Bank N A Stake In At&T (T) Was Upped; Investment Management Of Virginia Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $660,389

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 13,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 124,692 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 110,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 111.44 million shares traded or 279.82% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 22,676 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 27,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 7.43 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Montag A Associate Incorporated holds 28,132 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.11% or 1.13 million shares. Kwmg Lc stated it has 69,926 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 9,520 shares. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.75% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Korea Invest has 4.71M shares. Carlson Cap accumulated 0.31% or 39,448 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 7.64 million shares. Advsrs Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 798,491 shares. Terril Brothers, a Missouri-based fund reported 53,200 shares. Shine Advisory Service Inc stated it has 3,893 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 74,674 shares. Contravisory Invest Management holds 0.01% or 939 shares.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,378 shares to 103,174 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,456 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 20,890 shares to 140,211 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 39,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.94% or 1.49 million shares. 8,550 were accumulated by Bennicas & Associates. East Coast Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.46% or 13,301 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Co Lc accumulated 28,850 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0.57% or 13.58M shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greenwood Gearhart Inc invested in 2.7% or 65,784 shares. Dean Investment Associates Limited Liability Company has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 62,614 were accumulated by Fulton National Bank Na. Donaldson Capital Llc owns 205,566 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Cv Starr & Company Trust holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 40,000 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Toth Fincl Advisory reported 56,287 shares. Butensky & Cohen Security reported 16,631 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.87 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.