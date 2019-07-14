Nbt Bank N A Raised Its Position in Facebook (FB) as Share Price Rose; Essex Investment Management Co Maintains Holding in Tetra Technologies Del Com (TTI)

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 123.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 3,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG WILL MEET WITH LEADERS OF EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT TO TALK ABOUT PRIVACY ISSUES — COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK:APPS ACCESSING EVENTS,GROUPS APIS TO LOSE ACCESS TODAY; 22/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK SAYS SUSPENDING ADVERTISING ON FACEBOOK FOR NOW; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Says There May Be More Cambridge Analytica-Sized Leaks; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians; 20/03/2018 – UK investigating Facebook’s response to alleged data breach; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG MAY SPEAK OUT WITHIN 24 HOURS: AXIOS; 29/05/2018 – COO Sheryl Sandberg emphasized that threats are always evolving, and Facebook is trying to anticipate future threats, not just react

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del Com (TTI) by 96.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 413,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 841,879 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 428,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.10M market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 302,908 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 53.91% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 04/05/2018 – Tetra BioPharma Signs Second Commercialization Deal with Azevedos Industria Farmaceutica, S.A. for the Lead RX product PPP001; 10/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces the appointment of Gregory Drohan to its board of directors; 17/05/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Clarifies AGM Meeting Location; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Clinical Study on Cannabis Oil Capsules for Patients Suffering from Chronic Pain should be completed by Fall 2; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Fudo Tetra 1813.T -2017/18 parent results; 06/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Takes First Steps into European Medical Cannabis Market; 11/05/2018 – FUDO TETRA 1813.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 2.45 BLN YEN (-4.8 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 2.10 BLN YEN (-14.1 %); 17/05/2018 – Tetra Natural Health Signs a Supply Agreement with Namaste Technologies for the Marketing and Distribution of Rx Princeps™, its Premium Medicinal Cannabis Product; 01/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 19/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Completes Acquisition of Remaining 20% Interest in PhytoPain Pharma Inc

More notable recent TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tetra Technologies: Oilfield Water Management Play – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tetra Technologies And Halliburton: Do Synergies Create An Upside? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “20 Small-Cap Stocks With Outsized Potential – Investorplace.com” on October 07, 2018. More interesting news about TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “See Houston’s top 5 international trade countries and what they are buying, selling – Houston Business Journal” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons to Add TETRA Technologies (TTI) to Your Portfolio – Zacks.com” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 115,906 shares. Cna Finance Corporation owns 55,300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 42,394 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Lc has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 0% or 110,199 shares. Piedmont reported 31,689 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 40,373 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability owns 38,794 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% stake. 159,963 are held by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. 44,215 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 0.21% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI) by 8,590 shares to 8,195 shares, valued at $456,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:AERI) by 31,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,735 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Gru LP has 279,111 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Liability holds 46,781 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership owns 129,100 shares. Trust Department Mb Bank N A has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 130 shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability reported 11,220 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Staley Advisers reported 2,953 shares. 112,500 were accumulated by Marathon Ptnrs Equity Mngmt Limited Co. Moreover, Gateway Advisers has 1.79% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.21M shares. Moreover, Act Ii Mngmt Limited Partnership has 7.94% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Comerica Bank owns 504,627 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. First Manhattan owns 54,804 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Welch Capital Prns Lc has 2.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 47,252 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa has 0.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 211,650 shares. Hilltop Holdings Incorporated holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,130 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 492,937 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. 750 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of stock or 55,000 shares.