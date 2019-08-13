Nbt Bank N A Lowered Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake by $702,740; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Cut Its Position by $17.19 Million

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 8,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 24,315 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 32,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $90.08. About 647,030 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $205.12. About 777,814 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman commodity salesman leaves; 06/03/2018 – Restore West Increases Its Multifamily Acquisition Fund with investment from Goldman Sachs; 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO SPEAKS IN POLITICO WEBCAST FROM BRUSSELS; 01/05/2018 – Integer at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 11; 13/03/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO MOVE ALCOVER FROM LONDON TO MADRID: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – Saudi’s Riyadh airport privatisation plans on hold; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 28/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES 12-MONTH FORECAST FOR CHINESE YUAN VS DOLLAR TO 6.20 YUAN CNY= FROM PREVIOUS 6.45 YUAN, CITES U.S. TRADE RELATIONS; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds Goldman Sachs; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.26 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

