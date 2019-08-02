Nbt Bank N A Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $330,542; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Horseman Capital Management LTD Cut Holding by $347,100

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,805 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $900.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $33.96 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.36. About 4.26 million shares traded or 10.14% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 25/05/2018 – Mark Cavitt: BREAKING: After months of speculation, MEDC reveals that Detroit offered Amazon $4 billion in tax incentives in; 02/04/2018 – Amazon expects to compromise with its final choice, one person familiar told the Journal, saying the company believes “there is no American city that can provide for all their needs.”; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover; 03/05/2018 – MYSTIC BOWIE’S TALKING DREADS’ “Once In A Lifetime” Single To Be Released Tomorrow Via iTunes, Amazon And All Digital Retailers; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP ON AMAZON SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 2,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 103,174 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, down from 105,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 4.19 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,130 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Et (SCZ) by 29,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.39 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore invested in 8,135 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Limited Co holds 17,091 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. 2,375 were reported by Karpus Mngmt Inc. Legacy Private Trust accumulated 35,904 shares. Chemical Bancshares stated it has 1.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Com holds 0.41% or 24,426 shares. Brouwer Janachowski Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Synovus Financial Corporation invested in 0.69% or 303,004 shares. Aviva Pcl invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Valley Natl Advisers invested in 10,249 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors reported 6,525 shares. Davidson Inv Advisors invested in 1.88% or 128,425 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 230,587 shares stake. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor owns 1.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,795 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc has invested 1.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Hl Lc has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,803 shares. Broderick Brian C invested in 0.49% or 766 shares. 568 are held by Stelac Advisory Service. Moreover, Northeast Consultants has 1.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,928 are held by Carret Asset Ltd Llc. Cornerstone holds 547,229 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 0% or 68,734 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barton Invest Mngmt holds 13.8% or 46,416 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Management Lc stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,129 shares. Wespac Ltd stated it has 2,087 shares. Private Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 5,624 shares. North American Mgmt has 222 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.