Nbt Bank N A Lowered Its Fiserv (FISV) Position by $387,288; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Market Value Rose While Cordasco Financial Network Lowered Its Holding

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $227.98. About 824,979 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 4,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 9,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801,000, down from 13,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $105.43. About 4.64 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $521.83M for 24.78 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 30.65 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

