Nbt Bank N A Lifted Holding in At&T (T) by $431,365 as Share Value Rose; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Boosted Its Total Sa Adr (TOT) Stake by $2.30 Million

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 13,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,692 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 110,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 19.21 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ; 09/05/2018 – US News: AT&T Payments to Trump Lawyer More Than Reported; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video); 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Total Sa Adr (TOT) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 41,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 292,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, up from 250,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Total Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 484,214 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SEES MORE SHALE OIL COMING THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – LAKKOTRYPIS: TOTAL INTERESTED IN JOINING ENI IN BLOCK 8; 25/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total declined the offer to participate in Nord Stream 2; 10/04/2018 – Total Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Saudi Aramco; 30/05/2018 – IRAN: TOTAL HAS 60 DAYS TO NEGOTIATE ROLE IN S. PARS GAS FIELD; 30/03/2018 – Energy Central: Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China; 27/03/2018 – Total’s Venture-Capital Arm to Invest in China; 28/04/2018 – Times of Oman: Libya raised no objections over Waha deal, says Total CEO; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Profit Slightly Falls; Raises 2018 Interim Dividend; 18/04/2018 – $FP.FR/@Total: Total enters into an agreement for the proposed acquisition of Direct Energie to accelerate its ambition in gas and electricity in France and Belgium

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shell’s lead in bid for Eneco increases as competitors drop out – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Total produces first gas from North Sea’s Culzean field – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Total says Russian Arctic LNG-2 know-how to cut costs – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argentina’s Vaca Muerta finally produces oil – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Timelines slip for Tullow Oil projects in Kenya, Uganda – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Total Return Etf (BOND) by 3,070 shares to 83,891 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,800 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BofA Bullish On AT&T: ‘The Network Has Never Performed Better’ – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: A Modern Media Company – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T’s Big Streaming Bet – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why You Should Consider Investing In AT&T Today – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ship Finance International Limitedâ€™s (NYSE:SFL) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.