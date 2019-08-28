Nbt Bank N A Lifted Facebook (FB) Holding by $685,580; Shares Rose; Roffman Miller Associates Has Lowered Its Stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) by $388,590 as Market Value Declined

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 123.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 3,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $180.37. About 4.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Deleting Facebook is the messiest breakup ever; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL ROLL OUT DATA PROTECTION EXPERIENCE SIMILAR TO THAT IN EU FOR ALL USERS WORLDWIDE – STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced his second day of grilling from lawmakers in Washington on Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – A Risk-Management Plan for Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Facebook took years to clamp down on developers’ data harvesting – ex-operations manager; 26/03/2018 – Myspace co-founder Tom Anderson bashed Facebook on Monday by re-tweeting a cartoon that piles onto the #DeleteFacebook movement; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Updates Policies After Privacy Outcry; Limits Data Use; 19/04/2018 – Audit Cleared Facebook’s Privacy Practices Despite Cambridge Analytica Leak

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 12,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 82,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 95,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Limited Part for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05 million shares traded or 37.54% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,117 shares to 163,743 shares, valued at $31.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B New Class (BRKB) by 6,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Expiring 0 (SPY).

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmeriGas Should Consider Cutting Its 12.9%-Yielding Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Suburban Propane Partners vs. AmeriGas Partners – Motley Fool” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 3QFY19 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, August 6 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AmeriGas Partners Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,378 shares to 103,174 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,080 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s Next for Facebook (FB) Stock Heading into Q2 2019 Earnings & Beyond? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plaintiffs argue Facebook knew of privacy leak vulnerability – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Binance seeks to create regional version of Libra – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Instagram Slow Snapchat’s User Growth … Again? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

