Nbt Bank N A Increased Its Facebook (FB) Position by $685,580; Stock Rose; Bridgewater Associates LP Trimmed Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $28.43 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 123.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 3,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 22/05/2018 – Is Facebook Just a Platform? A Lawyer to the Stars Says No; 07/05/2018 – Flexential Announces Fastest, Lowest-Latency Direct Network Connection To Asia; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA: FACEBOOK CASE IS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Is Forming a Team to Design Its Own Chips; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Company to ‘Restrict Developers’ Data Access Even Further’; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg under pressure to testify to UK lawmakers; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Introduces Central Page for Privacy and Security Settings; 12/04/2018 – The company’s 2012 IPO prospectus outlined the risk for the kind of data leaks that have landed Facebook in hot water

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 69.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 148,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 64,423 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37 million, down from 213,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $6,617 MLN VS $5,487 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 04/05/2018 – Ex-Trump aide Dina Powell will join Goldman Sachs’ most powerful division; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS STILL EXPECTS $5B-$6B BUYBACKS PER CCAR CYCLE; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Says It Aims to Eventually Have a 50% Female Workforce; 26/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank reportedly seeks to replace CEO with Goldman executive; 30/05/2018 – Besieged by Activist Investors? Goldman Unveils an App for That; 13/03/2018 – Pamela Barbaglia: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to N.Y., Fed for FX Trades; 13/04/2018 – Melrose Added to Goldman Sachs’ Conviction List, Rated Buy

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gradient Lc has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 964 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sterling Invest holds 2.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 13,639 shares. Community Natl Bank Na has 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jbf reported 1,500 shares stake. Mechanics Bankshares Trust Department invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kcm Invest Limited Co has 0.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,782 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Associated Banc invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Adirondack Trust invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 7,335 were accumulated by Optimum Investment Advsrs. Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd invested in 0.07% or 7,266 shares. 11,960 are held by Consolidated Invest Group Inc Ltd. Pacific Global Inv Mngmt Co holds 0.67% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 15,775 shares. Narwhal Capital Management has 0.9% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 113,573 shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $312.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 9,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,936 shares to 11,368 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,456 shares, and cut its stake in Midcap Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.