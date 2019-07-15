Nbt Bank N A Holding in Microchip Technology (MCHP) Decreased as Valuation Declined; Tortoise Capital Advisors Maintains Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 352,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.92 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $541.60 million, up from 7.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 1.21 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 8,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,315 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 32,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $92.6. About 1.30M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN LATE MAY/EARLY JUNE; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $299.79 million for 18.37 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Microchip Tech (MCHP) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microchip: Undervalued On Microcontroller Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microchip Technology declares $0.3645 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip: A Bottom Is Possibly In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. CHAPMAN MATTHEW W also sold $424,246 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 7,344 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prns Incorporated holds 0.25% or 37,576 shares in its portfolio. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn holds 1.39% or 955,176 shares. Hills Bank Trust has invested 0.34% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 864 were accumulated by Webster National Bank N A. 2,040 are held by Qci Asset Ny. Arrow Finance Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 550 shares. Westfield Capital Ltd Partnership owns 0.28% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 444,716 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 1.28% or 81,004 shares. Grandeur Peak Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.98% or 103,745 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 28,133 shares. First Interstate Bancshares owns 41,032 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 33 shares. National Pension Service invested in 0.1% or 312,061 shares. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 26,523 shares.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Smallcap Dividend E (DES) by 39,386 shares to 95,391 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 235,703 shares to 11.04 million shares, valued at $375.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 991,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41.19M shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).