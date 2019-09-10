Nbt Bank N A Holding in Fiserv (FISV) Has Lowered by $387,288 as Valuation Rose; Maplelane Capital Cut Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (SQM) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (SQM) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38M, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85B market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 851,853 shares traded or 11.70% up from the average. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN SAYS SQM TRANSACTION EXCELLENT FOR CHILEAN ECONOMY; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 15/05/2018 – Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CFO SAYS EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE SALES OF SQM, ARAB POTASH STAKES BY END OF SECOND QUARTER; 09/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE – CHILE’S CORFO FILES COMPLAINT WITH ANTITRUST REGULATORS IN EFFORT TO BLOCK SALE OF SQM STAKE TO TIANQI LITHIUM OR OTHER CHINESE COMPANIES – DOCUMENT; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SAYS SALE PROCESS OF EQUITY STAKES IN SQM, ARAB POTASH COMPANY EXPECTED TO CONCLUDE THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MAY 31; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN NEEDS TO KEEP ALL 4 RED POTASH MINES OPEN ‘RIGHT NOW’ – EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT; 02/04/2018 – Squeezed Out of SQM Board, Ponce Gets Defensive as Nutrien Exits; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 4,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 9,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801,000, down from 13,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $103.69. About 3.77 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Fiserv (FISV) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Smallcap Dividend E (DES) by 39,386 shares to 95,391 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Et (SCZ) by 29,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,975 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Corp has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Coastline Tru Co owns 2,510 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt invested in 4,959 shares. Commercial Bank Of Stockton holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 15,138 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Colony Gp Limited Liability Co invested in 0.79% or 214,617 shares. First Foundation accumulated 11,712 shares. Moreover, Chemical Bank & Trust has 1.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 103,899 shares. Holderness Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Weatherstone Capital Mgmt has invested 0.6% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fayerweather Charles invested in 4.34% or 31,597 shares. Moreover, Sadoff Invest Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 10,928 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Incorporated Id accumulated 608,092 shares or 5.14% of the stock. Advisory Net Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 17,645 shares. Choate Invest Advisors reported 0.07% stake.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $622.33 million for 27.87 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. SQM’s profit will be $70.52 million for 24.28 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.