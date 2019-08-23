Nbt Bank N A Holding in Fiserv (FISV) Cut by $387,288; Masters Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Nuance Communications (Call) (NUAN) by $5.65 Million

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN) by 70.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 353,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 853,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 1.17 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 4,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 9,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801,000, down from 13,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $105.12. About 2.21M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RIG) by 279,000 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $14.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in California Res Corp (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 17,874 shares. Bp Plc holds 36,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Clearbridge Invests Lc has 24.07M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Blackrock accumulated 13.54 million shares. Continental Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.7% or 88,529 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 119,816 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Credit Suisse Ag has 3.43M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 7.03M shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.14% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). S&T Comml Bank Pa invested in 361,871 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1.72% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 269,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advisors holds 11,712 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1,794 shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca has invested 3.07% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Annex Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 0.21% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Private Capital Advsrs stated it has 12,200 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 797 were reported by Reilly Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 72,873 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 14,324 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 3.52 million shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset has 69,213 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has 0.42% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 28,504 were accumulated by Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.06% or 2,910 shares. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 6,312 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $587.08M for 30.56 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.