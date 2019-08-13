Nbt Bank N A Has Upped Its Stake in Facebook (FB) as Market Valuation Rose; Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Shareholder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Upped Its Holding by $6.27 Million as Share Value Declined

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $691.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 1.37 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 123.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 3,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $190.21. About 4.33M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/03/2018 – Facebook Memo Reveals Angst Over Growth Culture’s Consequences; 09/04/2018 – Business school: Facebook, succeeding a founder, gender pay gap; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IF DATA IN QUESTION STILL EXISTS, IT WOULD BE “A GRAVE VIOLATION OF FACEBOOK’S POLICIES”; 23/05/2018 – Handy Teams Up with Facebook Marketplace to Make Booking Home Services a Cinch; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Privacy Crisis Offers Lesson for Fintech: Fully Charged; 02/04/2018 – Facebook updated its VR avatars to look more ‘lifelike.’ via @verge; 18/05/2018 – A Risk-Management Plan for Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Institutional Shareholder Services recommended Facebook investors withhold support from five directors including CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 14/03/2018 – U.K. Extracts WhatsApp Promise Not to Share Data With Facebook; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Updates Policies After Privacy Outcry; Limits Data Use

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,378 shares to 103,174 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,315 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 3.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Gmt Corporation has 0.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co holds 1.21M shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. The Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Limited has invested 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisors Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clearbridge Investments Ltd stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bahl And Gaynor Inc owns 6,735 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stevens First Principles Advsr has 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mengis Cap Mgmt Inc reported 5,931 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Ontario – Canada-based Taylor Asset has invested 6.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Axiom Invsts Llc De accumulated 248,122 shares. 12,083 were accumulated by Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability. Sigma Counselors has invested 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 765,221 shares. Schroder Investment Grp Inc holds 47,501 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Grp invested in 226,444 shares. 90 are owned by Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk accumulated 0% or 33,633 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 2,200 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership accumulated 115,751 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 11.40 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 44,796 shares. Kbc Gru Nv owns 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 1,783 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 0% stake. Reliance Of Delaware invested in 16,381 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fincl Advantage Inc has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Moreover, Twin Tree Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider Schneider Ryan M. bought 119,300 shares worth $999,734.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.