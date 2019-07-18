Nbt Bank N A Has Upped Its Facebook (FB) Position by $685,580 as Stock Value Rose; As Analog Devices (ADI) Market Value Rose, Holder Smith Salley & Associates Has Trimmed by $1.76 Million Its Position

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 16,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, down from 86,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 1.12M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI)

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 123.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 3,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $199.97. About 6.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook makes changes to make privacy policies more transparent; 17/05/2018 – Koum May Forgo $1.2 Billion at Facebook for Porsches (Correct); 10/04/2018 – Sen. Kennedy Tells Zuckerberg That Facebook’s User Agreement ‘Sucks’ (Video); 20/03/2018 – East Bay Times: Exclusive: Facebook eyes Sunnyvale office complex for huge expansion; 04/04/2018 – Des Moines Register: #BREAKING: Facebook said it now thinks up to 87 million people, mostly in the United States, may have had; 25/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Facebook the victim, Spotify’s secret plans; 09/04/2018 – Hewlett, Knight, Koch foundations, with other funders, will support independent research on Facebook’s role in elections and democracy; 07/05/2018 – Weatherford and Valiant Form Alliance to Jointly Commercialize ESPs; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Top Democrats Press Mark Zuckerberg for More Information about Facebook’s Role in American Democracy; 29/03/2018 – Facebook executive Andrew “Boz” Bosworth defended the company’s “questionable” growth tactics in the name of connecting people, in an internal memo from 2016

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. 9,000 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $1.35 million on Wednesday, January 30. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Corp Nj reported 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Veritas Asset Limited Liability Partnership invested in 6.17% or 4.12M shares. Ghp Invest Advsr reported 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maryland Capital Management reported 75,384 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 30.96 million shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios Llc stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northstar Grp invested in 15,492 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Washington Tru Commerce reported 106,607 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 5,822 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 9,552 shares. Grand Jean Cap Management accumulated 56,096 shares or 3.81% of the stock. Nadler Gp Inc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,195 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 686,725 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.01% or 37,306 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 9.73 million shares.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 8,143 shares to 59,681 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,080 shares, and cut its stake in Midcap Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 23.73 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,284 shares to 122,918 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 2.69 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 0.61% or 106,535 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 12,802 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 84,528 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 40 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0% or 76 shares. Bartlett And Communication Limited Liability Company stated it has 313,624 shares. First Financial In reported 530 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Business Fincl Services accumulated 9,484 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited stated it has 2,505 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Stonehearth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.18% or 2,301 shares. 47,422 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Virtu Ltd Company reported 41,679 shares.