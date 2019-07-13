Nbt Bank N A Has Upped Holding in Facebook (FB) by $685,580 as Stock Price Rose; Bowling Portfolio Management Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Upped by $675,298 as Market Value Declined

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 61.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 2,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,172 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 4,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 123.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 3,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Snap sinks as Facebook fallout ripples throughout tech; 30/03/2018 – Regulators Will Impact Facebook Earnings Multiple Negatively; 12/04/2018 – Facebook makes all its money from ads, but some users are willing to pay to avoid giving others access to their data; 27/03/2018 – Facebook is still suffering the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shuffles Management Team; 25/04/2018 – “Alphabet’s products seem to have more proven durability and utility in the lives of consumers than Facebook’s products, as displayed in recent weakness of users and usage in Facebook’s most mature and highly monetized market of North America,” the firm’s analyst writes; 24/04/2018 – ACCUSED ALLEGED TO HAVE POSTED CRYPTIC FACEBOOK MESSAGE: POLICE; 20/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Ongoing Data Blowback; Google Takes On Amazon; Publicis Sets Out Three-Year Plan; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Breaking (Facebook) up is hard to do, says Simon Dumenco; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS IRAN POLICY SHOULD NEVER LEAD US TO WAR IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of stock or 750 shares. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M.. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,378 shares to 103,174 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,322 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,779 shares to 2,216 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (NYSE:PNC) by 4,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,234 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

