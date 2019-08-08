Nbt Bank N A Has Upped Holding in Facebook (FB) by $685,580; Allstate (ALL) Share Value Rose While Btc Capital Management Lifted Holding by $640,610

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 6,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 64,856 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 58,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $105.07. About 834,186 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 123.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 3,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $189.19. About 10.46 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – BUY FACEBOOK CALL SPREADS AHEAD OF ZUCKERBERG HEARINGS: WEEDEN; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg said on a call with reporters: I am going to be testifying before the U.S. congress. I’ll also be sending Mike Schroepfer (Facebook CTO) and Chris Cox (Facebook Chief Product Officer) to answer additional questions; 26/03/2018 – Advertisers look to online ads for brand growth – Zenith; 03/05/2018 – Flyt Brings Messenger Payments to Hospitality with Facebook; 20/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK MUST ADHERE TO DATA PRIVACY LAWS, AND SHOULD TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR ABUSES; 09/05/2018 – Tech Today: Match Faces Facebook, Cutting Broadcom, Twilio Rising — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – HUNDREDS OF ACCOUNTS DELETED THAT WERE LINKED TO RUSSIAN ‘TROLL FACTORY’ INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY -FACEBOOK; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA RELEASES TIMELINE OF EVENTS WITH CONTRACTUAL AND LEGAL AGREEMENTS AS MADE IN THE NAME OF ITS ASSOCIATED ENTITY, SCL ELECTIONS; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: As Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Testifies to Congress, Senators Markey and Blumenthal Introduce Privacy Bill of Rights; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK UPDATES PRIVACY TOOLS, TO ALLOW USERS TO DELETE DATA

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,683 shares to 101,562 shares, valued at $10.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 15,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,988 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should We Be Cautious About ServiceNow, Inc.'s (NYSE:NOW) ROE Of 0.2%? – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Before It's Too Late – Yahoo Finance" published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Ryder: The Bottom Isn't In Sight – Seeking Alpha" on August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.12% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 89,618 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Llc has 34,765 shares. Michigan-based Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Fort Point Prns Ltd reported 4,658 shares. Charter Tru stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Smith Salley And has invested 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Valley Advisers has 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 96,069 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.02% or 23,111 shares in its portfolio. The South Carolina-based Ccm Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.92% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Nadler Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Hudson Bay Capital LP holds 0.35% or 288,910 shares. Parsons Cap Management Ri owns 6,241 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Motco accumulated 922 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,936 shares to 11,368 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,080 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Lc holds 24,923 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 3.74M shares. Amg Natl Tru National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,430 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund holds 1.73% or 47,429 shares in its portfolio. Tradition Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kentucky-based Cullinan Associates Inc has invested 1.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 8,600 shares. Boys Arnold Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 41,472 shares. Lederer Assoc Inv Counsel Ca has invested 2.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bryn Mawr Company accumulated 11,619 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Country Club Company Na owns 4,468 shares. Selway Asset has invested 1.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Glenmede Na reported 932,668 shares. Lesa Sroufe And has invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Butensky Cohen Security has 0.89% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,380 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "10 Internet Stocks Getting Hammered – Investorplace.com" on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: FB,ACN,SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq" published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "FB vs. ETSY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq" on July 31, 2019.