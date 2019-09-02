Nbt Bank N A Has Upped Facebook (FB) Position By $685,580; Taitron Components – Class A (TAIT) Sellers Increased By 31.81% Their Shorts

Nbt Bank N A increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 123.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nbt Bank N A acquired 4,130 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Nbt Bank N A holds 7,466 shares with $1.24M value, up from 3,336 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $518.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Says 200 Million Facebook Users List Themselves as Single; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Deleting Facebook is the messiest breakup ever; 03/04/2018 – US StratCommand: Facebook; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS OF FACEBOOK TERMS OF SERVICE: ‘l DON’T THINK THAT THE AVERAGE PERSON LIKELY READS THAT WHOLE DOCUMENT’; 26/03/2018 – The FTC declined to confirm last week that it was investigating Facebook and whether it violated a consent decree the tech company signed with the agency in 2011; 31/05/2018 – UNITED STATES IS DEEPLY CONCERNED ABOUT THE WAY THE EU’S NEW PRIVACY GUIDELINES WILL FORCE CHANGES IN THE WAY COMPANIES DO BUSINESS – U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY WILBUR ROSS SAYS IN FT; 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says the 1 percent should give cash to working people In his new book “Fair Shot,” Hughes outlines a proposal for “guaranteed income,” to lift health and education outcomes in the U.S; 20/03/2018 – The probes follow a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after reports that Cambridge Analytica gained access to the data of more than 50 million users

Taitron Components Incorporated – Class A (NASDAQ:TAIT) had an increase of 31.81% in short interest. TAIT’s SI was 124,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 31.81% from 94,300 shares previously. With 237,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Taitron Components Incorporated – Class A (NASDAQ:TAIT)’s short sellers to cover TAIT’s short positions. The SI to Taitron Components Incorporated – Class A’s float is 4.2%. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.77. About 16,513 shares traded. Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) has risen 67.72% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.72% the S&P500.

More notable recent Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Taitron Components Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TAIT) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 1.0% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taitron Components Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TAIT) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company has market cap of $15.94 million. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. It has a 11.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides value-added engineering and turn-key services focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

Investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Taitron Components Incorporated shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 692,933 shares or 6.71% more from 649,380 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT). 20,765 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT). Noesis Capital Mangement invested in 459,158 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT). Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0% or 31,000 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Stock Is Still a Great Buy and it Is Headed to $2,000 – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Lc has invested 1.97% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whitnell And accumulated 198 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mngmt Assocs Ny has 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tremblant Capital Group Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 373,561 shares. Utah Retirement Sys, a Utah-based fund reported 449,309 shares. Martin Inv Management Lc holds 66,017 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Sun Life Financial reported 4,075 shares stake. Cleararc Capital has invested 1.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 3,698 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Credit Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.9% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,000 shares. Moreover, Ctc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 741,860 shares. Insight 2811 stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Hightower Advsr Limited Company stated it has 427,702 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 13.26% above currents $185.67 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. Guggenheim upgraded the shares of FB in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, March 18. Jefferies maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, March 7. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $200 target. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Nbt Bank N A decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) stake by 1,453 shares to 14,905 valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 3,936 shares and now owns 11,368 shares. Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was reduced too.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. On Thursday, August 22 THIEL PETER sold $4.05M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 22,246 shares.