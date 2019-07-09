Nbt Bank N A Has Upped At&T (T) Position by $431,365; Janney Capital Management Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 13,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,692 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 110,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 31.76 million shares traded or 14.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1322.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 97,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,905 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 7,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $85.09. About 2.87M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman Co has invested 0.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Southeast Asset Advisors invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 53,976 were accumulated by Bowen Hanes And Com Incorporated. Zevin Asset Limited Liability Com holds 2.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 241,225 shares. Saturna Cap reported 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 92,360 were reported by Spinnaker. Moreover, Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.95% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Washington holds 1.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 64,760 shares. Mediatel Prtn holds 11.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 935,304 shares. Arcadia Invest Mi holds 1,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 3.40 million shares. Moreover, Aspen Investment Management has 0.19% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lynch Associates In stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rhumbline Advisers owns 12.81 million shares for 0.78% of their portfolio.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,309 shares to 59,456 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 1,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,905 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,811 shares to 245,287 shares, valued at $34.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vngrd Shrt Infl Pro Etf (VTIP) by 29,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,854 shares, and cut its stake in Wsdmtr U S Dlr Bllsh Etf (USDU).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G bought $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, January 31.