Nbt Bank N A Has Trimmed Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $330,542 as Market Value Declined; 13D Management Maintains Holding in Seagate Technology Plc (STX)

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 10,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 255,588 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, up from 245,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 2.26 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 2,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 103,174 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, down from 105,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.64. About 18.78 million shares traded or 138.36% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Seagate Technology a Solid Dividend Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Seagate Technology vs. Micron – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Seagate (STX) to Report Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “June 28th Options Now Available For Seagate Technology (STX) – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate (STX) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.6% Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based American National Insurance Tx has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Bell State Bank holds 0.74% or 57,685 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America, New York-based fund reported 741 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 161,899 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 0.03% or 2.07 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 33,154 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Proffitt And Goodson, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,870 shares. British Columbia Invest holds 0.06% or 141,437 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Lc invested in 0% or 160 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 3,100 shares. World Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 23,335 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Twin Tree Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 135,925 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited invested in 0.02% or 5,148 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chubb, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 27 – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2013 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson says jury ruled in its favor in lawsuit alleging baby powder caused mesothelioma – CNBC” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,130 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Et (SCZ) by 29,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Emerging Markets (IEMG).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Ca holds 2,333 shares. Cookson Peirce accumulated 0.17% or 14,245 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi invested in 2.12% or 116,744 shares. Cim Lc owns 2,785 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.85% or 2.69 million shares. 88,149 are owned by Stack Mgmt Inc. Kingfisher Capital Lc holds 17,435 shares. Pillar Pacific Ltd Com owns 51,299 shares. Us State Bank De owns 3.68M shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Texas National Bank Tx accumulated 2,304 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability accumulated 6.32M shares or 1.59% of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 426 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.65% or 4.60 million shares in its portfolio. Graybill Bartz & Associate Limited accumulated 21,311 shares. Arga Invest Limited Partnership accumulated 24,350 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.