Nbt Bank N A Has Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $353,052; Valuation Rose; As Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Shares Rose, Bahl & Gaynor Upped Its Stake

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 1,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 80,637 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.32M, down from 82,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is on Capitol Hill for meetings, including one at the White House; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup; 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 28,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 110,136 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 81,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 825,044 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS A.J. AMER AGENCY,; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 6,099 shares to 27,626 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 17,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,283 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 3,190 shares to 65,971 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Midcap Dividend Etf (DON) by 49,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

