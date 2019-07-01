Nbt Bank N A Has Trimmed Fiserv (FISV) Holding By $387,288; Central Garden & Pet Co Has 1.16 Sentiment

Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 59 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 51 cut down and sold their stock positions in Central Garden & Pet Co. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 13.12 million shares, up from 12.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Central Garden & Pet Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 31 Increased: 39 New Position: 20.

Nbt Bank N A decreased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 32.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nbt Bank N A sold 4,401 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 1.75%. The Nbt Bank N A holds 9,080 shares with $801,000 value, down from 13,481 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $36.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $92.11. About 1.26M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year

Nbt Bank N A increased Wisdomtree Midcap Dividend Etf (DON) stake by 49,002 shares to 141,317 valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wisdomtree Smallcap Dividend E (DES) stake by 39,386 shares and now owns 95,391 shares. Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Fiserv had 18 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 17 by Wolfe Research. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, January 22 by William Blair. The rating was downgraded by Edward Jones to “Hold” on Friday, January 18. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) rating on Friday, January 18. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $88 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, January 28 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, January 29, the company rating was downgraded by SunTrust.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 28.43 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity. $3.56 million worth of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) was sold by YABUKI JEFFERY W.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana Management holds 2.3% or 50,221 shares. First Manhattan Communication has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,250 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Trust holds 0.25% or 14,948 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.2% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 1.64 million are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Inc. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested in 0.02% or 2,680 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com owns 35,524 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associate holds 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 275,749 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments has 97,965 shares. Bell State Bank holds 11,506 shares. Huntington National Bank reported 529,487 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 1.06M shares. Illinois-based Gofen Glossberg Il has invested 0.49% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 94,312 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Jnba Financial Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Martin & Co Inc Tn holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Central Garden & Pet Company for 69,756 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 78,967 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.21% invested in the company for 72,050 shares. The Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C has invested 0.09% in the stock. First Quadrant L P Ca, a California-based fund reported 38,851 shares.

