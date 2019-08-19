Nbt Bank N A Has Raised Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Stake; Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined While Sterneck Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, up from 62,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 2.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 46.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 10,910 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 12,707 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, down from 23,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 8.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 10.00 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Tru Services Lta holds 58,762 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 9,433 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Salem Capital Mgmt holds 165,282 shares. Old Point Tru & Fincl N A reported 157,835 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt invested in 43,005 shares. Janney Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 9,641 shares stake. Portland Advsrs Ltd accumulated 33,448 shares. Wellington Shields Co Ltd Liability Co reported 37,008 shares stake. Gideon Cap Advsr accumulated 22,582 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 75,270 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Moreover, Carroll Financial Associates has 0.17% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 34,390 shares. Aimz Inv Advisors Limited, California-based fund reported 13,166 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company reported 1.35 million shares stake. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan has invested 3.63% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Harbour Investment Management Ltd has 2.52% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 63,575 shares.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 414 shares to 2,322 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,080 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).