Nbt Bank N A Has Lowered Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position as Stock Value Declined; Lauder Estee Cos Cl A (EL) Holder Appleton Partners Raised Stake by $1.35 Million

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (EL) by 128.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 8,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 14,535 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 6,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $182.2. About 1.16M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 8,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 24,315 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 32,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.06. About 3.30 million shares traded or 26.53% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $104.87 million activity. $14.96 million worth of stock was sold by Freda Fabrizio on Thursday, February 7. 27,830 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $4.65 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. Polcer Gregory had sold 46,233 shares worth $7.04M. 8,187 shares were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D, worth $1.26M. MOSS SARA E sold $3.42 million worth of stock or 22,788 shares. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 116,319 shares. Waddell And Reed reported 0.33% stake. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ameriprise Finance holds 696,017 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 42,460 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 9,054 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability invested in 1,174 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs reported 63,907 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Group invested in 8,443 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 264,260 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 62,918 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1.15% or 9,963 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc owns 9,850 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. 1.83 million were reported by Morgan Stanley. Mitsubishi Ufj owns 560 shares.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 3,359 shares to 48,726 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 12,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,814 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VWO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. 4,660 shares valued at $424,246 were sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.59% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 56.70M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Chesley Taft Assoc invested in 0.05% or 6,960 shares. Wetherby Asset reported 4,202 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Papp L Roy Assocs reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Rampart Inv Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 26,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Limited. Bokf Na holds 40,789 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Westover Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.58% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0.11% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 256,800 shares. First Republic Management holds 589,403 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Grandeur Peak Global Limited Liability Corp invested 0.98% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department owns 970 shares.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 17.76% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $297.54M for 17.61 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.09% negative EPS growth.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 5,126 shares to 110,477 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).