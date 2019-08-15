Nbt Bank N A Has Lifted Position in At&T (T) as Shares Rose; Pembroke Management LTD Has Lifted Its Westport Fuel System (WPRT) Holding by $1.98 Million; Stock Price Rose

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Westport Fuel System (WPRT) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 989,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The institutional investor held 5.85 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17 million, up from 4.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Westport Fuel System for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 591,321 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 Westport Fuel Systems Advances Technology Leadership and Solutions; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Appoints New Director; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 09/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 13,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 124,692 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 110,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 15.35M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T paid Trump lawyer for `insights’ into his boss; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$237.3 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 11/05/2018 – AT&T chief executive says hiring Trump lawyer was `big mistake’; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Private Exchange Offers; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold WPRT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 25,666 shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 1.92 million shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated owns 141,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). D E Shaw & Inc reported 159,316 shares. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). 200 were accumulated by North Star Invest Corporation. Signaturefd Llc owns 9 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Cap Management Inc Ny holds 0.16% or 1.16 million shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Raymond James And Assoc owns 135,054 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marathon Cap Mngmt has 124,500 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications invested in 0% or 1,150 shares.

More notable recent Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Westport Fuel Systems to Announce Second Quarter Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Westport Fuel Systems to Surge Higher? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “52 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Westport Fuel (WPRT) Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diesel’s Demise: Westport Fuel Systems’ Massive Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 122,450 shares to 308,650 shares, valued at $10.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 50,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,836 shares, and cut its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,401 shares to 9,080 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,368 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Hawaii has 0.37% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 156,752 shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) accumulated 0.62% or 29,274 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability holds 15,818 shares. Miller Howard Invests Incorporated Ny stated it has 398,289 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement owns 318,486 shares. Hamilton Point Limited Liability owns 94,599 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. West Chester Advsr invested in 7,067 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Llc accumulated 0.9% or 29,929 shares. Woodstock holds 0.26% or 46,320 shares. 19,685 are held by Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Co. Cls Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 55,309 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.03% or 99,206 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 506,700 shares. Windsor Cap Management Llc has invested 0.58% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Green Square Lc invested in 1.36% or 66,928 shares.