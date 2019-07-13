Nbt Bank N A Has Lifted Its Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Position by $354,090 as Share Value Rose; Rbo & Co Has Upped Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $412,720; Stock Value Rose

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, up from 62,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 5,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,928 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, up from 150,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. 4 shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT, worth $451.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney Is Saying All the Right Things About the Hulu-Disney+ Relationship – The Motley Fool” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney’s Recent Run Is a Lesson for Long-Term Investors – Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Internet Stocks to Be Bullish On – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piershale Grp owns 1,878 shares. 49,949 were accumulated by Argent. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alesco Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 2,405 shares. Gabelli And Inv Advisers invested in 0.5% or 34,821 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management invested in 0.54% or 47,918 shares. 2,596 are owned by Kopp Investment Advsr Llc. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 690,059 shares. Pentwater Management LP reported 1.76 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 5,939 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset has 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt owns 233,190 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Independent Franchise Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 139,025 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Northstar Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,000 shares.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 1,453 shares to 14,905 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midcap Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY) by 1,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,144 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Investment reported 4.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 5,816 shares stake. Semper Augustus Grp Inc Lc holds 5.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 109,839 shares. Spinnaker holds 92,897 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Confluence Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 216,786 shares. Paradigm Limited Liability Com holds 0.69% or 22,478 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Creative Planning accumulated 1.02 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Brookstone reported 62,100 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Garland Capital Mgmt has invested 2.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Botty Invsts Ltd Llc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd has 2,694 shares. Bollard Group Limited Liability accumulated 28,212 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bruce & Inc invested in 5,184 shares.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.