Nbt Bank N A Has Increased Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Has 1.06 Sentiment

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NXJ) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 17 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 16 decreased and sold holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 4.85 million shares, up from 4.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 11 New Position: 6.

Nbt Bank N A increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 123.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nbt Bank N A acquired 4,130 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Nbt Bank N A holds 7,466 shares with $1.24 million value, up from 3,336 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $519.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $182.04. About 10.83 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook should hire a special counsel to investigate its data leak scandal or else it’ll appear like it has “something to hide,” CNBC’s Jim Cramer says; 15/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS -Hedge funds took new stakes in Facebook during first quarter; 05/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Thirty organisations, including Facebook, are being investigated by the Information Commissioner’s Office as part; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 3% after a bad weekend of news; 18/05/2018 – Should big tech companies like Facebook be broken up?; 06/04/2018 – Facebook will require more authentication for people buying political ads; 19/03/2018 – Red Deer Advocate: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 16/05/2018 – Despite Facebook’s aggressive stance on improving identification and removal of inappropriate content, the company admitted its artificial intelligence has a hard time finding hate speech; 19/04/2018 – But Siegler says the issue “isn’t only about Facebook.”; 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY URGED FACEBOOK TO DISCLOSE PRIVACY POLICY

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $606.02 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 18 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 71,013 shares traded or 27.01% up from the average. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) has risen 12.13% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund for 329,419 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 834,303 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.37% invested in the company for 845,579 shares. The New Jersey-based Lucas Capital Management has invested 0.35% in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 75,324 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luxor Capital Grp Ltd Partnership holds 11,253 shares. Axon Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 17.68% or 50,500 shares. 13.75 million were accumulated by Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co. Hilltop Hldg stated it has 10,130 shares. West Virginia-based Security Trust Comm has invested 0.72% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 1.25% or 49,468 shares. Harvest Capital Management Inc holds 0.1% or 1,975 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 8,687 shares stake. Sarasin & Limited Liability Partnership holds 38,618 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Firsthand Cap Mgmt reported 75,000 shares. Nokota Mngmt LP holds 0.43% or 85,000 shares. Moreover, Ruggie Gru has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 1.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rockshelter Cap Limited Company owns 72,463 shares or 4.19% of their US portfolio. The California-based Ar Asset Management has invested 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).