Nbt Bank N A Has Increased At&T (T) Holding by $431,365; Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stock Value Rose While Bluemar Capital Management Upped Its Position

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 7,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 74,965 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 67,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $134.22. About 811,721 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 13,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 124,692 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 110,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 02/04/2018 – CRN: AT&T’s Move Toward White Box Switches Signals Faster Innovation For Partners; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s wholesale mobile network launches without major carriers; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T 2019 priorities update: Wireless growth, stabilizing entertainment – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Still No Love For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg accumulated 0.83% or 28.67M shares. Villere St Denis J & Co Ltd Co invested in 12,011 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hilton Capital Management Limited Com has 4,512 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 15,693 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0.97% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 1.25 million are held by Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley reported 413,212 shares stake. Hayek Kallen Investment stated it has 84,989 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Wafra reported 1.49% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, One Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.44% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 79,310 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited holds 0.02% or 19,873 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 58,084 shares. Mckinley Ltd Company Delaware has 63,275 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 1,453 shares to 14,905 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,637 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suncoast Equity Mngmt reported 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Aviva Public Lc accumulated 0.04% or 67,972 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co invested in 56,061 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 23,265 shares. Asset One Ltd holds 0.04% or 85,244 shares. Oak Associate Ltd Oh reported 174,940 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc owns 2,962 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division owns 16,969 shares. Hartford Management Co reported 17,571 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru Inc has 0.06% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 311,653 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group holds 2.63 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Comml Bank Of Omaha holds 0.54% or 83,735 shares in its portfolio. Pointstate Capital Lp owns 42,800 shares. 3,000 were reported by Wellington Shields Limited Co.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Total System Services Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TSYS Reports Second Quarter Earnings – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) on Behalf of Total System Shareholders and Encourages Total System Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TSS, LTXB and CJ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.