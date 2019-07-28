Nbt Bank N A Has Decreased Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Price Rose; Westwood Holdings Group Lifted Its Great Westn Bancorp (GWB) Stake by $8.48 Million

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 1,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,637 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.32 million, down from 82,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple; 07/05/2018 – Second, Munster said, is Apple’s strong cash position, which could signal more buybacks for loyal investors; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 39.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 273,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 966,178 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.52M, up from 692,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Great Westn Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $33.93. About 564,868 shares traded or 76.18% up from the average. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 21.17% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Will Conduct Internal and External Search for New Chief Risk Office; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp 2Q EPS 69c; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Chief Risk Officer Steve Ulenberg to Retire in June; 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividend Represents Increase of 25% Compared to Most Recent Qtrly Div; 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Divident of 25c Per Common Share; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western Insurance Company; 02/05/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Names Karlyn Knieriem to Succeed Stephen Ulenberg as Chief Risk Officer

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 5,126 shares to 110,477 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Midcap Dividend Etf (DON) by 49,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna holds 3.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 615,589 shares. Fdx has 37,395 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Columbus Circle, Connecticut-based fund reported 316,061 shares. Clark Capital Group holds 323,054 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Com Of America reported 12,919 shares stake. 56,805 were reported by Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation. Mitchell Management Co reported 3.27% stake. Capital holds 0.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 6.81 million shares. American Inv Services has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Founders Securities Lc reported 4,826 shares. Ativo Mgmt Limited has invested 0.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Neumann Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 25,729 shares for 3.12% of their portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gluskin Sheff Associates stated it has 2,925 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Management Corporation holds 2.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 472,912 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GWB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.98 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Group invested in 20,028 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp accumulated 0.02% or 2.49 million shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Moreover, Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 1% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Sit Inv Assocs has invested 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Com owns 9,096 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ellington Grp Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 6,600 shares. Mason Street Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 18,286 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 35,485 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 1.10 million shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 3,031 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 249,703 shares. Advisory Services Ltd stated it has 95 shares.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 50,705 shares to 671,045 shares, valued at $35.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 1.24M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,200 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).