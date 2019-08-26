Nbt Bank N A Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Nbt Bank N A decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 2.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nbt Bank N A sold 2,378 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Nbt Bank N A holds 103,174 shares with $14.42M value, down from 105,552 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $337.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $127.91. About 508,009 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Among 3 analysts covering Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Phoenix Group Holdings has GBX 857 highest and GBX 694 lowest target. GBX 792’s average target is 23.83% above currents GBX 639.6 stock price. Phoenix Group Holdings had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 857 target. The stock of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by HSBC. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PHNX in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal Weight” rating. See Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 820.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 680.00 New Target: GBX 694.00 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 710.00 New Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 760.00 New Target: GBX 825.00 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 820.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,163 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Company invested in 6.32M shares. Primecap Management Ca has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cortland Mo holds 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1,997 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.67% or 68,594 shares. Harvey Capital Incorporated accumulated 5,200 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 1.65 million shares. Moreover, Fruth Inv Mgmt has 1.71% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pggm Invests holds 1.34% or 1.87 million shares in its portfolio. B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Invest Management Of Virginia Limited Liability has 22,676 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Incorporated Limited Company has 678,383 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Thompson Rubinstein Or reported 68,780 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.99 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 17.14% above currents $127.91 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co.

Nbt Bank N A increased Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) stake by 3,190 shares to 65,971 valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corpo (HYG) stake by 8,475 shares and now owns 14,160 shares. Flexshares Mstar Glbl Upstrm N (GUNR) was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson and Johnson opioid ruling expected today – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

It closed at GBX 639.6 lastly.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 4.61 billion GBP. It also provides financing services. It has a 10.99 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.