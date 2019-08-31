Nbt Bank N A Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Weatherford International LTD (WFT) Has 0.81 Sentiment

Weatherford International LTD (WFT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 83 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 103 sold and reduced holdings in Weatherford International LTD. The hedge funds in our database reported: 836.94 million shares, down from 844.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Weatherford International LTD in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 78 Increased: 51 New Position: 32.

Nbt Bank N A decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nbt Bank N A sold 1,868 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Nbt Bank N A holds 80,637 shares with $15.32 million value, down from 82,505 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $926.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 10/05/2018 – Apple joins push on emission-free aluminium; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK TOLD TRUMP YDAY ABOUT HIS EXPANSIONS PLANS; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools

Nbt Bank N A increased Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corpo (HYG) stake by 8,475 shares to 14,160 valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Et (SCZ) stake by 29,280 shares and now owns 44,975 shares. Flexshares Mstar Glbl Upstrm N (GUNR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 81,471 shares. Corsair Capital Mgmt Lp invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lesa Sroufe And accumulated 0.41% or 2,517 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 1.71 million shares. 70,573 are held by Penn Davis Mcfarland. Sonata Cap Gp Inc accumulated 2.31% or 16,344 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 1.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability stated it has 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 15,134 are held by Hartford Management. The New York-based Sg Americas Ltd has invested 0.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Insight 2811 holds 0.67% or 4,632 shares in its portfolio. Logan Cap Mgmt Inc holds 384,310 shares. Bragg Fincl holds 58,014 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 2.9% or 141,094 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 3.89% above currents $208.49 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, March 21. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Goldman Sachs. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Monness maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 5.1% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc for 10.00 million shares. Schneider Capital Management Corp owns 15.66 million shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp has 1.07% invested in the company for 32.24 million shares. The Texas-based Mitchell Group Inc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Covalent Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 535,000 shares.