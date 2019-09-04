Nbt Bank N A Has Decreased Holding in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by $702,740; Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) Holder Scholtz & Company Has Lowered Its Position

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 8,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 24,315 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 32,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.55. About 2.92 million shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – China Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal, Signaling Thaw With U.S; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 6,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 19,378 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, down from 26,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $219.27. About 261,460 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) by 57,610 shares to 109,690 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 2,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.73 million for 44.93 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has 0.11% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 3.77 million shares. Barrett Asset Limited Co has 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 275 shares. Field Main State Bank holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of The West reported 93,609 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 4,475 shares. Sns Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,500 shares. Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A holds 0% or 397 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Management Ltd Llc holds 0.57% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 13,258 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Tributary Management Limited Com has 0.14% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.29% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Of Virginia Va owns 125,754 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 68,272 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 1.44 million shares.

