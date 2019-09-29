Nbt Bank N A Has Decreased Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Holding; Echo Street Capital Management Upped By $21.00 Million Its Intuit (INTU) Holding

Nbt Bank N A decreased Disney Walt Co New (DIS) stake by 4.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nbt Bank N A sold 2,928 shares as Disney Walt Co New (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Nbt Bank N A holds 63,043 shares with $8.80 million value, down from 65,971 last quarter. Disney Walt Co New now has $234.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased Intuit (INTU) stake by 93.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc acquired 80,468 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 166,957 shares with $43.63 million value, up from 86,489 last quarter. Intuit now has $68.45B valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $263.19. About 923,366 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$288, Is Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Blue-Chip Tech Stocks for Investors to Buy Heading into October – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intuit: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit Inc (INTU) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on July 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) stake by 707,439 shares to 539,870 valued at $18.05M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 482,895 shares and now owns 129,324 shares. Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $292.63’s average target is 11.19% above currents $263.19 stock price. Intuit had 17 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 23. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $27600 target in Friday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 24. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $30000 target in Friday, August 23 report. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 23 report.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.