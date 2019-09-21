Nbt Bank N A Has Cut Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $463,068; Aspiriant Lifted Its Stake in Align Technology (ALGN) as Stock Declined

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 171.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 7,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 12,357 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 4,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $186.54. About 2.80M shares traded or 99.43% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 6,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 40,887 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 46,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM GETS PRESIDENTIAL ORDER PROHIBITING PROPOSED TAKEOVER; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – COMMENCEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO EXCHANGE 4 SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 239 shares to 896 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 18,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,838 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. HOGAN JOSEPH M bought $998,169 worth of stock.

